Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $15,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 155.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2,283.3% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $604.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total value of $7,196,910.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.65, for a total transaction of $1,283,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins sold 11,158 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.00, for a total transaction of $7,196,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,422 shares in the company, valued at $917,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,808 shares of company stock valued at $10,184,531 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE traded down $4.43 on Tuesday, hitting $636.20. The company had a trading volume of 59,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,056. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $492.84 and a 52-week high of $654.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $578.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $585.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. Chemed’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

