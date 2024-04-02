Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 592,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dream Finders Homes were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 192.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the second quarter worth $81,000. 95.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DFH traded down $1.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. The company had a trading volume of 543,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,214. Dream Finders Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.29. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.68 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DFH. TheStreet upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Dream Finders Homes from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick O. Zalupski sold 54,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total transaction of $2,282,053.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,507,805 shares in the company, valued at $63,403,200.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lorena Anabel Fernandez sold 924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $35,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,122. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 256,260 shares of company stock worth $9,429,630. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Homes LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Southeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, and Financial Services. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes, as well as active adult homes and custom homes in Florida, Texas, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Colorado, and the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

