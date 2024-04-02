Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,625 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THG. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.78. 116,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,899. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $138.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 142.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 361.71%.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $65,570.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares in the company, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

THG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

