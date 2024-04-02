Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 597,129 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,284 shares during the quarter. SouthState accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $50,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,434,000 after acquiring an additional 243,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,235,000 after acquiring an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after buying an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,666,000 after buying an additional 300,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,309,000 after buying an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,826,530.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Richard Iv Murray sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total transaction of $401,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 58,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,826,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,925 shares of company stock valued at $988,686 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,633. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $59.51 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.74.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.08 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.20%.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Featured Articles

