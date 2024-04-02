Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.21% of FirstService worth $15,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in FirstService by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,864,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,913,000 after purchasing an additional 776,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth about $56,942,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 412.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 357,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,836,000 after acquiring an additional 287,863 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in FirstService by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238,980 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $28,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FSV traded down $3.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.56. The company had a trading volume of 47,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,974. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.11 and a beta of 0.97. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 44.64%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of FirstService in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of FirstService from $196.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.29.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

