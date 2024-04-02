Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 2.3% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $99,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 3,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,222,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total value of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $263.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,308. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $260.91 and a 200-day moving average of $248.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.