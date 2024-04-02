Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,271 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,271 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Paychex worth $45,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.77.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $122.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.57. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.