Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Franklin Electric worth $13,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FELE traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $103.55. 214,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,845. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.10. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.61 and a 52-week high of $107.89.

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.33%.

In other news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total transaction of $1,036,185.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,493,100.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FELE. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

