Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.50% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $48,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FBIN. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.63.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Down 1.5 %

Fortune Brands Innovations stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,119,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,296. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.10 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortune Brands Innovations

In other Fortune Brands Innovations news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total transaction of $162,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,478.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Stories

