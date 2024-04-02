Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 103 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Booking accounts for 1.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $71,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $2.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,566.09. 256,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,161. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,456.93 and a one year high of $3,918.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,587.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,327.17. The company has a market cap of $121.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Booking’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Booking in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4,150.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,697.38.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

