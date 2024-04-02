Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,247 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Landstar System worth $18,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,381,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $651,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 335,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,920 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 205,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,315,000 after acquiring an additional 79,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $630,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Landstar System news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total transaction of $2,325,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Landstar System Stock Down 1.2 %

LSTR stock traded down $2.19 on Tuesday, hitting $187.63. 215,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,473. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $190.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.13 and a 12-month high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Landstar System had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.96%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

