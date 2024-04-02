Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Zebra Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Zebra Technologies worth $85,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,433,380,000 after purchasing an additional 36,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,812,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,212,399,000 after acquiring an additional 280,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,076,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,307,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,646,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,400,000 after purchasing an additional 77,086 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,361,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,767,000 after purchasing an additional 537,300 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBRA traded down $4.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $296.50. 461,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.90. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.87 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $320.55.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.46%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.80.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.36, for a total transaction of $37,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

