Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,641 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,809,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Fastenal comprises about 2.7% of Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Fastenal worth $117,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 85,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $414,392.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,590 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $1,633,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $826,988.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,392.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,682 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,853 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FAST traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,251,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,924,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 4.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $79.04.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.23%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

