Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Sells 843 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $38,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,993,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Pool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Pool by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its stake in Pool by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Hambro & Partners lifted its stake in Pool by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 189,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $75,573,000 after purchasing an additional 33,402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other Pool news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Trading Down 2.4 %

POOL stock traded down $9.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $391.68. The company had a trading volume of 397,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,947. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $307.77 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $393.42 and a 200 day moving average of $369.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Pool had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 37.94%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 33.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Loop Capital cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.63.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

