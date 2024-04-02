Fenimore Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Floor & Decor worth $16,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Floor & Decor by 72.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the first quarter valued at about $57,000.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Floor & Decor stock traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.38. 1,329,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,489. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.30 and a 12 month high of $135.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Trevor Lang sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $1,602,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 170,844 shares in the company, valued at $21,061,648.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,867 shares of company stock worth $11,016,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Floor & Decor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.45.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

