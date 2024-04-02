Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires £20,240 in Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) insider Seiichi Fukuyama acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £20,240 ($25,407.98).

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:FJV traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.22). 240,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.11. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.35). The stock has a market cap of £220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

Get Fidelity Japan Trust alerts:

About Fidelity Japan Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.