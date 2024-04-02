Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires £20,240 in Stock

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJVGet Free Report) insider Seiichi Fukuyama acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £20,240 ($25,407.98).

Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of LON:FJV traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.22). 240,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.11. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.35). The stock has a market cap of £220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.

About Fidelity Japan Trust

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Japanese Values PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.