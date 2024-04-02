Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV) Insider Acquires £20,240 in Stock

Fidelity Japan Trust (LON:FJV – Get Free Report) insider Seiichi Fukuyama acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £20,240 ($25,407.98).
Fidelity Japan Trust Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of LON:FJV traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 177 ($2.22). 240,424 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,548. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 180.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 173.11. Fidelity Japan Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 151 ($1.90) and a 12-month high of GBX 187 ($2.35). The stock has a market cap of £220.44 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00.
About Fidelity Japan Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fidelity Japan Trust
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Japan Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.