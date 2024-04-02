First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of MDY traded down $8.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $543.51. 555,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 941,372. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $524.11 and a 200 day moving average of $488.99. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.