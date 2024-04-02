First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 11,637 Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,799,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,503,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,146,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $689,423,000 after purchasing an additional 801,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,911,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $581,056,000 after purchasing an additional 43,991 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,359,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,756,000 after purchasing an additional 108,505 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Paycom Software by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock traded down $1.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $196.93. 640,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,252. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.10. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 20.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 25.42%.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Paycom Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.18.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

