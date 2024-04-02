First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,717 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its stake in AT&T by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 16,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 89,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on T. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.58. 12,853,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,335,887. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.35.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

