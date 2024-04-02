First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pentair by 935.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE PNR traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.92. 545,228 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,109. The stock has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.66 and a 200 day moving average of $69.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $984.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.36 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.36.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

