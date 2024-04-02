First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.66 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,227 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $731,041,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,967,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,567,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,272,000 after purchasing an additional 591,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total value of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,618,339.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 6,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,068,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,180,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,144 shares of company stock valued at $39,296,330 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $372.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.29.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CI stock traded down $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $361.22. The stock had a trading volume of 809,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $336.74 and its 200-day moving average is $309.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.56. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.20%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

