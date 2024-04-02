First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in PepsiCo by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 20,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 14,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 55,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.94 on Tuesday, hitting $172.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,762,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,856,830. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.86. The firm has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

