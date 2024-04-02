First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 98,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,072,172.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total transaction of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 1.7 %

Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.06. 1,682,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,541,658. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.