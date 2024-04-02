First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,348 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 264,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 72,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 24,324 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.23. 2,923,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,991,277. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $11.39. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

