First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,282 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,282 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF Industries stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.78. 916,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,453,534. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.03. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). CF Industries had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 EPS. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

