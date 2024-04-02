First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the February 29th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 355,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 36,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.45. 280,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,670. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.02.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

