First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Short Interest Down 11.4% in March

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the February 29th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FEX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.01. 23,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,745. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $76.65 and a 1 year high of $99.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2108 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEX. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1,368.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 66,933 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,184,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

