FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

FitLife Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the February 29th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FTLF traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.87. 6,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,460. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.85. FitLife Brands has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

FitLife Brands, Inc provides nutritional supplements for health-conscious consumers in the United States and internationally. The company offers weight loss, general health, and sports nutrition supplements; precision sports nutrition formulations for professional muscular development; weight loss and sports nutrition performance enhancing supplements for fitness enthusiasts; sports nutrition and general wellness formulations with an emphasis on natural, vegan, and organic ingredients; and men's health and weight loss formulations, as well as other diet, health, and sports nutrition supplements and related products; and sports nutritional products, meal replacement, and energy and weight loss products.

