Five Oceans Advisors Acquires Shares of 4,386 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $57.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.68.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

