Five Oceans Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 100,358.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,714,000 after purchasing an additional 20,972,806 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth $232,047,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,232,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,244,000 after purchasing an additional 7,883,816 shares during the period. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the 1st quarter worth $57,088,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Stellantis news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,095,807.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 3,150,000 shares of company stock worth $15,724,500 over the last ninety days.

Shares of STLA opened at $27.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.55. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.23.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

