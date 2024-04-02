Five Oceans Advisors Buys 2,527 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Barclays were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $1,453,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. 3.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barclays alerts:

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BCS opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $6.23 and a 52-week high of $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.48.

Barclays Increases Dividend

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 6.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barclays PLC will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2671 per share. This represents a yield of 4.6%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCS

Barclays Company Profile

(Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.