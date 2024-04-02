Five Oceans Advisors Cuts Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,526 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DFIS opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $759.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.10.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

