Five Oceans Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2024

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $949,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 266,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

