Five Oceans Advisors Has $604,000 Stock Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,598,000 after buying an additional 949,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,629,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,519,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,869,000 after purchasing an additional 869,957 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sony Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,283,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sony Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,213,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE SONY opened at $86.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. The stock has a market cap of $106.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 0.98. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

