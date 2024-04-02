Five Oceans Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Five Oceans Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Joule Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $75.53 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.60.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

