Five Oceans Advisors Makes New $235,000 Investment in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,199 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $41,800,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,279,000 after acquiring an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sanofi by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,260,000 after purchasing an additional 515,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Sanofi Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $121.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $42.63 and a fifty-two week high of $57.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Articles

