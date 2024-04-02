Five Oceans Advisors Purchases 957 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,475,000 after buying an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,821,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after buying an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,386,000.

DFAX stock opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.63. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

