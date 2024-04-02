Five Oceans Advisors Purchases New Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Five Oceans Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 80,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,000. Snap makes up approximately 0.8% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 565.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $423,000. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Snap by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 273,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,061,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,303 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total value of $207,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 474,812 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $1,666,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,627,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,305,346.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 470,462 shares of company stock worth $5,286,078 over the last three months.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.70.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

