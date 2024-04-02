Five Oceans Advisors Purchases Shares of 3,548 Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Carrier Global by 712.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after buying an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,761,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1,140.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,138,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Carrier Global news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David L. Gitlin sold 354,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $19,201,832.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,899,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global stock opened at $57.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $40.28 and a 12-month high of $60.87.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CARR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

