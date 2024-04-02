Five Oceans Advisors Reduces Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Five Oceans Advisors lowered its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,708 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 276.0% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 336,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 246,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,593,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,119,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,802,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,877,000 after purchasing an additional 36,717 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at about $2,105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.19 and a 52-week high of $17.15. The company has a market cap of $42.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Activity at Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 12.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Takeda Pharmaceutical news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

