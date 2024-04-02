Five Oceans Advisors Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Five Oceans Advisors bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,603,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 27,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,176,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.33.

S&P Global Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $426.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $329.46 and a 1 year high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 21.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.23%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Further Reading

