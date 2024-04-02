Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Flanigan’s Enterprises Trading Up 8.1 %
Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $45.14 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 135.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.
About Flanigan’s Enterprises
Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.
