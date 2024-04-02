Flare Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.25 Billion (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Flare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.25 billion and approximately $26.13 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flare has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,854,237,193 coins. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Flare is flare.network. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,854,237,193.35277 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03512611 USD and is down -12.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $31,376,649.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

