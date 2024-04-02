Flare (FLR) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.41 Billion

Flare (FLR) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Flare has a total market capitalization of $1.41 billion and $44.84 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Flare has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0382 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Flare Coin Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 100,559,787,198 coins and its circulating supply is 36,854,237,193 coins. Flare’s official message board is medium.com/flarenetwork. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 100,559,787,198 with 36,854,237,193.35277 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.03512611 USD and is down -12.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $31,376,649.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

