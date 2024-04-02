Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the February 29th total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLXS. TheStreet raised Flexsteel Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flexsteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

Flexsteel Industries Price Performance

Shares of FLXS stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. 67,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $212.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24. Flexsteel Industries has a twelve month low of $15.67 and a twelve month high of $41.64.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. Flexsteel Industries had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $100.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flexsteel Industries will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexsteel Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 25th. Flexsteel Industries’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXS. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Flexsteel Industries by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and markets of upholstered furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. It provides upholstered furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

