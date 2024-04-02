Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives $29.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

FLNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FLNC

Fluence Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of FLNC opened at $17.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -32.87 and a beta of 2.57. Fluence Energy has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $31.32.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. Fluence Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluence Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after buying an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Fluence Energy by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Free Report

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.