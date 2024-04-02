Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC) Short Interest Down 10.0% in March

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIAC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the February 29th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Impact Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIAC. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Focus Impact Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of FIAC traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.03. 2,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,353. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.93. Focus Impact Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $11.91.

About Focus Impact Acquisition

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.