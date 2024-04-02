Foresight Enterprise VCT (LON:FTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $54.00

Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc (LON:FTF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 54 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 54 ($0.68), with a volume of 20000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.50 ($0.72).

Foresight Enterprise VCT Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 57.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 59.27. The firm has a market cap of £147.73 million, a PE ratio of 1,916.67 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Foresight Enterprise VCT alerts:

Foresight Enterprise VCT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. This is a boost from Foresight Enterprise VCT’s previous dividend of $3.30. Foresight Enterprise VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23,333.33%.

About Foresight Enterprise VCT

Foresight 4 VCT plc is a venture capital trust managed by Foresight Group. It specializes in investments in unquoted companies. It mainly invests in the technology, media & telecommunication, industrials & manufacturing, healthcare, business services, consumer & leisure. It typically invests in United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Enterprise VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.