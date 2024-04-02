FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) CEO Sells $183,760.00 in Stock

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $183,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 495,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,776,179.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mike Slessor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of FormFactor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ FORM traded down $0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.38. The stock had a trading volume of 529,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,301. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 4.38. FormFactor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $46.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FormFactor

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FORM. TD Cowen boosted their target price on FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

