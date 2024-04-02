Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target Increased to $97.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $89.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 527,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $87.10.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $739,036.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Fortive during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

